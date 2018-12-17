Emilia Wickstead Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Emilia Wickstead wanted to tell a story of whimsy and empowerment with her latest pre-fall range.

Continuing the feminist narrative she started on the catwalk last spring, she turned to Fleur Cowles, the American artist and editor of Fifties magazine Flair, for inspiration: She was drawn to the way the famous editor worked hard to make a fortune in a man’s world, yet kept her “fun-loving and vivacious attitude” alive.

It was easy for Wickstead, whose vision of an empowered woman is one who keeps her femininity — and flair for romantic floral dresses — intact, to bring Cowles’ colorful spirit into her world.

She created a charming rose print — Cowles’ favorite flower — that featured on bright orange trenches and an array of midi dresses.

She also channeled the riot of pattern and color from Flair magazine’s interiors pages with a bright orange polka-dot print. It came in a pleated crepe midi dress for day and a more delicate, tulle version for the evening.

Elsewhere, Wickstead updated signature silhouettes such as her wool-crepe, structured midi dresses with pastel hues, small geometrical cutouts and Fifties-inspired necklines. She continued to add more separates to her range, too, with elegant pussy-bow blouses, a canary yellow two-piece suit and roomy, pleated culottes.

Wickstead’s sharp focus on brand signatures, from her romantic midis to her much-loved floral prints and soft color palette, was apparent here and a testament to the clarity of her vision for her label.