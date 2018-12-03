Joseph Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Designed by the in-house team (Joseph’s new creative director Susana Clayton’s first collection won’t appear until spring-summer 2020) pre-fall was packed with the brand’s signature soft separates. This was a big, handsome collection that spanned ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and outerwear, with most pieces meant for layering.

Rtw was a mix of fluid and tailored, delicate and hefty, with cashmere capes or soft chunky knits paired with printed and pleated silk skirts or fluid dresses with drawstring waists. Tailoring came in the form of a cream tuxedo; structured, wide-legged trousers; military style suits with elongated jackets and patch pockets; and a collarless, double-breasted suit.

As always, Joseph dialed up the outerwear, offering up luscious double-face cashmere coats, reversible sheepskin ones and a dark trench done in a liquid silk satin. Jackets were made from buttery leather, fluffy sheepskin or tailored wool, with off-center buttons.

While there were plenty of neutral tones — including brown, cream and oyster — there were also pops of nature-inspired color in the form of sweaters and pleated skirts in carrot, an oversized cobalt blue turtleneck and dusty pink or lavender knit. Accessories had a utilitarian feel with knee-high Wellington-style boots, cross-body bags with a Seventies feel and totes with thick shoulder straps.