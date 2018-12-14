Pringle of Scotland Pre-Fall 2019

Inspired by a post-World War I quote from curator Alistair O’Neill, “Women had gotten used to wearing their husbands’ cardigans,” Fran Stringer patched together feminine and masculine silhouettes for this cozy, laid-back collection.

Oversized knitwear was worn over flowy knitted trousers, while other knits included a cable-knit granddad-style cardigan and a twin set in the form of a khaki brown sweater and asymmetric skirt with ribbing.

Stringer also adopted a “make do and mend” attitude. Classic cable-knit and intarsia argyle styles were reworked and patched together and whipped into a multicolored boxy jumper and a midi dress in black and green with a high neck.

Details on other knits included ruffle cuffs and necklines and vintage-looking buttons on oversized cardigans. An outfit composed of a roomy, acid green twin set and cargo-style military trousers with a high waist looked cool and chic.