Roland Mouret Pre-Fall 2019

Roland Mouret stayed true to form, turning out a lineup of flowy dresses and separates with lots of surface appeal. Pieces were fluid, draped, folded and gently gathered as in a mustard day dress with a loose pleats on the sleeve. A long red dress had a gorgeously floppy bow at the shoulder, while trousers were wide and paired with long and languid jackets.

Mouret played with texture and print, too, turning out a nubby cotton trench style coat made from a patchwork of abstract pixel prints, and spread a digital flower print over a blouse with a square statement collar. Separates such as flowy trousers and jackets were done in Lurex lame’ in shades of cornflower blue or cinnamon.