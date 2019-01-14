Having watched the 4K-digitized, rereleased version of “Yellow Submarine,” Stella McCartney fell in love for the second time. “The last time, I saw it through the eyes of a child,” she said of the 1969 film that starred her father Paul, and the rest of the Fab Four. “This time, it blew my mind. I looked at it as a fashion designer and a creative person.”

Wowed by the film’s variety of content, hand-drawn animations and inclusive messages, McCartney wove those elements into her women’s pre-fall and her men’s fall 2019 collection alike. The women’s collection looks to McCartney’s own heritage and to the film, with fresh takes on tailoring and hand-drawn prints and motifs inspired by songs such as “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.”

McCartney went wild with proportion, transforming a plaid trench into a statement piece with a swirling pleated skirt and wide sleeves, and adding chunky knitted sleeves to a thigh-skimming double-breasted coat. Checked suits came with floor-sweeping trousers and long D-ring belts (a major accessories trend for fall), while another suit paired an oversized jacket with racing-stripe trousers.

Lucy appeared as a trippy, swirling print on a shirtdress, and on a long white one with fluted sleeves, while scenes from the film popped as illustrations on a blindingly bright faux fur. Other illustrations included butterflies and birds that fluttered across a jacket, and a lone zebra making his way across the plains of a white skirt with an uneven hem.

McCartney also brought out her new Stella dot logo, placing it on a long red dress and scattered polka dots on pleated styles. Sculptural 3-D ruffles adorned long and short dresses alike.

All perfect for “the girl with kaleidoscope eyes.”