Temperley London Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Alice Temperley has been rethinking her business structure and embracing change — the ultimate aim being to sharpen her focus and offer smaller, but better-targeted collections.

Her latest pre-fall range offers a taste of her renewed vision for the brand: Her flair for color, pattern and all things feminine and sequined remain intact, but she is embracing a more laid-back mood and adding a heftier dose of daywear into the mix.

It came in the form of chic shirtdresses, loose tailoring and silk kimono jackets, drawing on the designer’s love of Japanese design and culture.

She also looked to Eastern woodblock prints and Japanese graphic designer Tadanori Yokoo’s posters and matchboxes to inspire the season’s prints. They were loosely translated in the form of geometric patterns on loose tailored pieces or gold flame patterns featured on silk lamé dresses.

One silk lamé dress came in a bright chartreuse shade and a wrap silhouette. The way it flowed around the body and its ability to transition from day to night seemed to encapsulate Temperley’s new direction and the potential of the brand in daywear.

The designer also wanted to add a stronger sense of ease in the range’s eveningwear section, which remains key nevertheless: Sequins were embroidered over loose, printed maxidresses, while sheer, tulle pieces featured graphic, geometric frames interlaced with sequins and ribbons.

“Everything is still beautiful but evolving. It’s a less-is-more approach and we are focusing on individual pieces more,” said Temperley.