Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2019

Victoria Beckham has an acute knowledge of what she and, in turn, her customers want to wear.

She has developed a power-dressing formula of her own that revolves around elegant tailoring, cozy knits and feminine yet easy-to-throw-on midi dresses — and she keeps returning to it, as it clearly seems to appeal to her growing customer base of women who subscribe to her brand of modern femininity and are on the lookout for glamorous yet no-fuss clothing.

For pre-fall, she kept her focus sharp and stayed true to brand signatures from elegant skinny trousers, to asymmetric knit dresses and flowing midi’s.

Some highlights included a pair of khaki slim trousers with the brand’s signature slits placed on the sides; a tweed suit that is already on high demand after Beckham wore it to attend her husband’s Kent & Curwen presentation during the London men’s shows; tailored corduroy trousers and colorblock tops. There were also dainty slip tops or camisole dresses galore — Beckham said customers loved the lingerie inspiration the brand debuted on the runway last season, so she listened and is giving them more.

Always a careful listener to her client’s needs, Beckham also wanted to cater to women’s soft spot for animal prints or fun, childlike star prints by sprinkling some more daring, printed pieces throughout the range.

They came in the form of fierce snake-skin trousers or a burgundy snake-print maxidress, while a colorful star print — inspired by children’s wrapping paper — was translated onto a paper-thin, fluid lamé shirt and midi skirt.

There were other touches of newness, too, but introduced subtly, particularly in the outerwear department, where cool androgynous coats featured contrasting fabrics, as in a leather vest with gabardine sleeves or a trench featuring tweed patches on the sleeves.

“Ultimately it does always have to come back to the customer and what she wants. When we do want to do something different, it is about doing it in a way that she can understand, taking her by the hand and showing her how to put the pieces together so that she can try new things and challenge herself,” Beckham said during a walk-through. “If I wasn’t thinking about the end consumer I wouldn’t have a business; I am so aware of that.”

The brand is also putting more focus on its handbag and footwear ranges, with a range of chic totes in muted hues and contrasting leather and tweed fabrics and high-heeled stilettos, including a pair of bright pink pumps and sexy open-toe leather boots that had Beckham written all over them.