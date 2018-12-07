Rachel Zoe Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Rachel Zoe was dreaming of Greece when she designed her pre-fall collection. “Everyone I knew was on vacation there, so it inspired me to design for a Greek vacation. My pre-fall collection is basically summer at this point,” she said. She included her requisite white pantsuits, done in washed linen, as well as prints that literally borrowed from the landscape — an allover bougainvillea print and a cobblestone pattern for blouses and dresses, and a floral sequined fabric she used for a minidress.

Zoe also continued to explore her newfound romantic side with color. What began with a foray into florals, pink and blush for spring has bloomed in an “obsession” as she put it, with lilac, lavender and orchid. This palette suited the lineup of bohemian ruffled fil coupé dresses as well as a Seventies-inspired one-shouldered caftan. A pale lavender chiffon one-shouldered ruffled gown was particularly pretty.

Since no Zoe collection is complete without a few gold sequined numbers, she offered her version of a goddess gown and minidress with subtle draping, and the pantsuit this time skewed more slouchy pajama dressing than Seventies rocker.