Raquel Allegra Pre-Fall 2019

Like many designers, Raquel Allegra looked back to the Nineties for inspiration this season, specifically her high school years in which one of her favorite pieces of clothing was a DKNY T-shirt borrowed from a boyfriend. Incorporating the oversize initials “RALA” into one of her slouchy, fine-gauge knit Ts was one of her bolder nods to the decade.

The others came in more subtle fashion: the hero piece, a camouflage tie-dyed mesh anorak; a subtle gradient grey washed silk blouse; or a navy button-front, mid-calf length skirt.

Each season, Allegra finds new ways to manipulate her signature tie-dyed silks and cottons, while copiously layering in new fabrications and updated silhouettes. This season, it was the olive, brown and navy tie-dye masquerading as camouflage that was her starting point, as the earth tones grounded her collection.

Around these mesh and woven pieces, she added layers for underneath such as a Nineties throwback ribbed tank dress, and on top, a quilted cotton olive trench or a sleeveless coppery satin duster. Allegra also offered more luxury-casual looks such as a washed silk blouse and cotton jersey pant work together as a tie-dyed lavender and marigold matching set.

Look for more a more pronounced evolution of the collection for fall, as Allegra has brought on French designer Flavie Webster to add a fresh, female eye to the collection.