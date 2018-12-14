Agnona Pre-Fall 2019

Frida Kahlo served as inspiration for several designers over the decades. Agnona creative director Simon Holloway, though, focused on a more personal and private aspect of the Mexican artist, rather than on her colorful and exotic style.

Inspired by an exhibition of her personal belongings hosted at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum earlier this year, Holloway looked at Kahlo’s makeup and fragrances, which stimulated his sophisticated color sensibility. Delicate blush and pink tones were juxtaposed with purple, brown and gray shades in the elegant collection, which offered an upscale, covetable wardrobe for women looking for timeless, durable pieces with a modern spin.

Agnona’s outstanding textile quality stood out in the plush, cozy yet lightweight designs, including an effortless chic ribbed cardigan layered on a sable fur vest, felted cashmere narrow double-breasted coats and hyper feminine plissé knitted skirts and tops. The sense of relaxed refinement infused in the lineup was highlighted by the velour tracksuits worn with oversize camel coats, while trenchcoats crafted from luxurious performance materials revealed the collection’s practical attitude.

Continuing working with a coherent and cohesive approach, Holloway is actually shaping the new image of the Agnona brand, which is actually widening its offering to welcome onboard the younger generations of discreet, elegant big spenders.