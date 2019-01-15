Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2019

“As a designer, my goal is to bring fashion to the street, not the street into fashion,” said Alberta Ferretti, distancing herself from the industry’s current obsession for streetwear. “I designed a collection which is multifaceted as the women of today, who look for clothes exalting their beauty and at the same fitting the needs of their dynamic lifestyle.”

In keeping with her intentions, Ferretti presented a lineup that mixed the right dose of daywear with her signature romantic evening styles. More quotidian options included, for example, a beautiful trenchcoat with cape-like details worn with a quilted jacket and a cozy sweater tucked into slightly high-waisted carrot pants punctuated by zippers. Impeccable blazers were worn with flared trousers and crochet tops and a cashmere cape trimmed with leather, exuding a chic equestrian feel, was paired with a cable-knit mini dress.

Veering toward more evening situations, a short silk cocktail dress was enriched with a cascade of ruffles in a delicate combination of pink and gray tones, geometric metallic embellishments gave a sparkling feel to mini frocks, while a sensual black satin slipdress was decorated with metallic rings for an eye-catching, slightly Nineties effect.