Antonio Berardi Pre-Fall 2019

Antonio Berardi got inspired by several different women for his beautiful pre-fall collection. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress Margot Robbie portrayed as a contemporary Sharon Tate, the eccentric Marie Antoinette and Edie Sedgwick were among the muses behind the lineup, which revealed the designer’s sartorial skills matched with his sophisticated sensibility for colors, prints and decors.

Berardi, who turned 50 in December, also reworked references from the year of his birth, 1968. These actually influenced not only the short silhouettes but also a certain free-spirited attitude exalted by the collection’s look book images, shot by Swedish artist Arvida Bystrom who lensed herself in the vibrant, sensual photographs.

Bystrom’s intriguing and bold femininity matched with the attractive feel of masterfully constructed mini frocks worked both in more rigid jacquard fabrics, as well as in fluid silk enriched with jewelry-inspired embellishment. While lengths were short, tailored constructions anchored mini skirts to refined sophistication, exalted by the impeccable blazers showing both classic suiting pattern and glamorous sparkling sequins. Andy Warhol’s paintings echoed in the vibrant floral pattern splashed on lightweight dresses, while knitwear worked in deep tones, including purple and hot pink, revealed alluring cutout details.