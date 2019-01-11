Antonio Marras Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

For pre-fall, Antonio Marras created a focused collection, controlling his flamboyant creativity to explore all the different merchandise categories.

While the designer restrained the number of inspirations and the quantity of prints and themes, the collection didn’t miss any of the brand’s signature elegance and artistic sophistication.

An English pinstriped suiting fabric was crafted for jackets, dresses and coats — their mannish sartorial appeal softened by the artisanal patchwork of vintage fabrics — while the graphic appeal of fluid frocks and separates worked in a chic checkered pattern created a contrast with the inserts in a feminine floral motif. This was also rendered on soft wool peacoats, sweaters and cozy maxi cardigans cinched at the waist with coordinating belts.

Marras’ signature lace dresses were coated for a shiny yet discreet metallic gold effect, while chic fluid pants and tops were made from a soft velvet printed with vibrant flowers.