Mirko Fontana and Diego Marquez delivered an urban collection where streetwear references met sartorial elements. Tailored blazers in classic suiting patterns were worn with cotton shirts punctuated with embroideries, while faux fur coats and jackets, worked in bold neon tones, jeans and starred tops were injected with a young and fun attitude.

Au Jour Le Jour Pre-Fall 2019

