Blumarine Pre-Fall 2019

After a spring runway show injected with a street attitude, Blumarine for pre-fall put the focus on its bread and butter — easy-to-wear clothes infused with the right dose of glamour and femininity. The lineup included sensual lace frocks, evening jacquard dresses showing vibrant floral patterns, denim pieces embellished with crystals and fur inserts, as well as playful tweed styles injected with a Nineties feel. Along with expanding its evening offering, the brand enlarged its knitwear, which included a luxurious oversize leopard cardigan trimmed with mink fur and a reedition of the label’s signature late Nineties designs decorated with fur collars.