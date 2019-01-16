Delpozo Pre-Fall 2019

“People note how serious I am, but I’m not serious, I’m just being normal. They don’t realize that this is a highly curated, edited version of ourselves. Also, people ask us ‘is it really improvised?’ It’s annoying because it feels like the show is so good and so well-written and acted that it feels improvised, which is good. That feels like an achievement. But we take our work so seriously and we spend 11 months of the year making this show so good. I think they’re surprised at how serious we are about our work and how business-oriented we are.” — Ilana Glazer on the end of Broad City Read more on WWD.com Interview by @leighen 📸: @jgreenery Styled by @thealexbadia . . . . . . #wwdeye #broadcity #abbijacobson #ilanaglazer