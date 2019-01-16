Delpozo Pre-Fall 2019

A sense of freshness and lightness was injected into the Delpozo collection, which, following the exit of former creative director Josep Font, was designed by the brand’s in-house creative team. While newly appointed Lutz Huelle will make his official debut with the spring 2020 collection, the brand approached the pre-fall season with a chic, discreet mind-set. The commercial lineup included elegant dresses and separates enriched by the brand’s signature embroideries, giving light and sparkle, for example, to a soft maxi sweater worked in delicate tones of baby pink and blue, as well as a lightweight silk skirt showing a floral motif. The collection also featured more structured jacquard suits and coats refreshed by a wallpaper-like botanical pattern and tartan wool dress in a feminine sorbet tone of pink.