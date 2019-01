For his second menswear presentation Jacquemus, who grew up in the countryside in Provence and is from a family of farmers, had models gathered at a farm table spread with trays of croissants and hunks of bread and cheese. The invite for the collection, titled “Le Meunier,” or “The Miller,” and based on French workwear, was a loaf of bread wrapped in a white tea towel signed Jacquemus, reports @katyaifucan. 📸: @kukukuba . . . . #wwdfashion #jacquemus #pfw