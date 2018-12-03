Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

“We went back to our roots,” said Dean Caten, referring to the plethora of Canadian references that he and his twin brother Dan injected in their new Dsquared2 collection.

Chunky eco-fur coats, tartan shirts, maxi coats in refreshed Buffalo checks, cozy sweaters with mountaineering motifs and cropped denim pants were the key items of a young, fun wardrobe injected with an “into the wild” attitude. The brand’s cool ladies of the woods also sported asymmetric midiskirts printed with a patchwork of Dsquared2 logos, which were matched with denim jackets layered over soft cardigans, as well as loose denim overalls for an irreverent mannish look.

Expressing the duality deeply rooted in the luxury brand, Dsquared2’s tomboy girls transformed into glamorous sensual women when moving to the urban scenario. Inspired by a Seventies’ New York feel, the Caten brothers translated their sartorial expertise into impeccable suits showing double-breasted jackets and flared pants and into exquisitely tailored Mikado silk high-waisted trousers worn with see-through tops gently wrapping around the bodice and decorating a shoulder with a sculptural ruffle. Engineered bonded leather separates exalted the body’s curves, while more fluid plissé jersey dresses combined elegance and practicality.