Dundas Pre-Fall 2019

Peter Dundas said he wanted to inject a new sense of ease into the sixth collection released under his Dundas label.

The lineup, which will hit stores in May, was a feminine, glamorous and eye-catching wardrobe of travel-friendly pieces for Dundas’ target customers — hip women enjoying a privileged lifestyle across the globe.

An African inspiration echoed in the warm, rich tones, including chic burnished colors, as well as in the batik patterns, which were overprinted on devore silk or vividly rendered on high-end fil coupe fabrics.

Boxy shoulders empowered the short-cut silhouettes of feminine dresses and breezy frocks showing caftan-like shapes put the focus on the waist. Ruffled details enriched the shoulders and the necklines of printed tops, while other pieces included safari-like khaki tunics and soft leather shorts that were infused with a more metropolitan feel.

A cascade of sequins covered the pants, which were worn with matching bralets, as well as the mini frocks exuding a nocturnal, rock ‘n’ roll feel.

The collection, which included the brand’s first line of shoes, was a well-executed interpretation of Dundas’ signature codes, which the designer is cleverly stressing to build a strong image for his namesake line.