Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2019

An energetic vibe ran through the Emilio Pucci collection. Easy-chic, uncomplicated silhouettes were combined with the house’s signature bold prints, as well as joyful colors and tactile finishings.

Plissé dresses and skirts, showing the new Pucci logo, featured intriguing dégradé effects amplified by the irregular stripes of fitted knit tops and the iridescent accents of silk blouses. The multicolor graphic prints were embroidered with metallic sequins on the sparkling asymmetric evening frocks, while viscose pin-striped tailored suits were infused with an elegant attitude.

A-lined colorful vinyl skirts were paired with lightweight silk blouses in fluid silhouettes and plissé skirts in solid tones were embellished with asymmetric foulard inserts splashed with graphic patterns, adding a joyful feel to the clean designs.