Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2019

Giorgio Armani injected a young and fun vibe into his Emporio Armani collection.

The lineup’s eye-catching look was conveyed through the flamboyant patchwork of jacquard motifs peppering coats, the graphic wild animal motifs printed on suits — their mannish silhouettes softened by the plush velvet fabric — as well as by slightly exaggerated shapes. For example, a blue Neoprene blazer and deep green trenchcoat, which was layered over a feminine, ruffled silk dress, showed bold, oversize cuts.

Denim enhanced the urban vibe of the collection with bleached jeans matched with a two-tone faux fur coat and loafers for an updated, cool tomboy look. Slim jeans were also matched with sartorial jackets, enriched by maxi buttons adding an eccentric touch.

