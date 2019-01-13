Erika Cavallini Pre-fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

The Sixties movie “Deserto Rosso” by Michelangelo Antonioni served as inspiration for Erika Cavallini’s collection. In particular, the designer looked at the film’s use of light and colors for the lineup’s palette, which was centered on powdery, soft tones peppered with bright accents of yellow and turquoise.

The overall clean and minimal look conveyed through narrow coats, fluid tunics, tailored pants and pleated skirts were peppered with sporty and urban elements, including logo waistbands on wide-leg trousers and the oversize silhouette of a puffer showing a Sixties inspired scarf-like detail at the collar.

Quotes from “Deserto Rosso” were splashed on the back of an exaggerated hoodie, while exclusive prints inspired by vintage scarves — one floral, the other echoing abstract art — gave a charming appeal to a silk dress with puffy sleeves and a top tucked into white denim pants. An homage to the beauty of nature, a motif reproducing branches shot by Cavallini herself, was rendered on a soft, cozy peacoat.