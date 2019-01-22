Ermanno Scervino Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

A versatile attitude sits at the core of this collection, where different influences converged into a rich lineup, rooted in the brand’s feminine interpretation of the classic sartorial elegance. While David Bowie-inspired suits showed fitted, narrow silhouettes, lace plissé miniskirts with asymmetric details were matched with hyper soft leather shirts. Echoing Jean-Michel Basquiat graffiti art, multicolored graphics appeared as intarsias on both the cozy sweaters worked in pop tones and the tailored coats showing traditional suiting patterns. A military touch was introduced via an arty take on the camouflage print, which peppered refined minidresses and mannish cargo pants.