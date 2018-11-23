Etro Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

“Artsy Craftsy” was the name of Etro’s pre-fall collection. “The collection is inspired by strong women such as art collectors who like to travel and love bold colors, patterns and unique techniques,” said the brand’s women’s wear creative director Veronica Etro, highlighting the artistic spirit she infused into her lineup. This visually impactful flair, conveyed with a flamboyant métissage of paisley motifs, floral graphics, jacquard drawings and bold colorblocking, refreshed the nomadic attitude traditionally associated with the Milanese brand.

While playing with rich fabrics, prints and textures, Etro kept the silhouettes clean and linear. Eye-catching patchwork coats and jackets, including a blazer crafted from a tactile, 3D material and trimmed with contrasting piping, were matched with cropped, slightly flared denim pants or fluid, silk trousers showing asymmetric prints running down the legs.

The breezy dresses had a vibrant feel, evoking Latin American rhythms, while elegant styles in solid black, including a chic belted evening jacket cut from a technical fabric and a cashmere coat, revealed subtle tone-on-tone decorations for a more discreet take on Etro’s signature maximalist style.