Fausto Puglisi Pre-Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
Bold and sensual. Fausto Puglisi presented a collection rooted in the house’s signature aesthetic. Minidresses and separates were worked in eye-catching silhouettes. Asymmetric cuts, exaggerated flared shapes, ruffles and maxi bows gave an energetic feel to the lineup, where the graphic look of flocked or printed polka dots was juxtaposed against the maximalism of the brand’s signature baroque prints. While centered on flamboyant looks — ideal for frisky night owls — the collection also revealed more quotidian designs, spanning from a tailored coat peppered with macro metallic buttons to a jersey skirt suit worked in a charming color combination of pink and burgundy.