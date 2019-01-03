Fendi Pre-Fall 2019

In keeping with the mood of its spring 2019 women’s runway show, Fendi showcased a pre-fall collection centered on elegant, real clothes for modern and dynamic women.

Creative director Karl Lagerfeld took inspiration from 19th-century French gates for the chic graphic patterns that peppered a range of pieces, spanning from asymmetric plissé dresses to urban bombers with mink fur collars. Reflecting the utilitarian attitude of the spring collection, the runway show’s maxi pockets returned here on the outerwear pieces, including a lightweight laser cut mink fur coat showing color-blocked fur intarsia. Inspired by traditional workwear, slightly oversize shirt jackets with front pockets were matched with wide-leg coordinated cuffed pants, while sartorial influences resonated in the masterfully crafted blazers showing asymmetric lapels. Their sophisticated rigor was softened by the feminine and lively attitude of the silk dresses punctuated with lace details and printed in charming motifs echoing the patterns of vintage men’s kimonos.

The collection’s balance between soft and sharp, as well as decorative and functional, also defined the bag lineup, where Silvia Venturini Fendi delivered new versions of the brand’s iconic Baguette style, along with introducing the practical and essential Ken B shoulder design enriched with a bold metallic chain.