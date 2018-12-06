Galleries

An imaginative September weekend in the Southern French Camargue region inspired the Forte_Forte collection.

The relaxed atmosphere of the beautiful natural environment and its colors burnt by the sun during the hot summer season echoed in the beautiful lineup, which was centered on an idea of effortless elegance.

The brand’s unique approach, traditionally rooted in a free-spirited mood, resulted in fluid silhouettes exalted by the lightness and softness of the high-end fabrics.

Featherweight, deconstructed suits were rendered in cotton and linen blends, while feminine wrap dresses, layered under plush knits, were finished with delicate velvet details. Corduroy gave a textured appeal to robe coats and kimono-inspired bombers enriched with precious jacquard inserts.

Polka dots peppered silk blouses with soft bows at the collar, while maxi flowers introduced graphic charm in the tunic dresses cinched at the waist with sashes highlighting the collection’s intriguing bohemian and nomadic flare.