Giamba Pre-Fall 2019

A chic Parisian girl dreaming about New York’s clubbing scene is the young woman portrayed by Giambattista Valli in his charming and fun Giamba collection. The brand’s signature romantic and bohemian touches were refreshed through an urban glamorous and bit frisky approach. The lineup included patchwork faux-fur coats and embroidered fleece bombers and logo bombers while track pants were unexpectedly embellished with ruffles and T-shirts were embroidered with rainbow tongs in sparkling sequins, which also gave an eye-catching look to a feminine tracksuit. The collection included the brand’s unmistakable frocks, where the romantic cuts were combined with tongue-in-cheek embellishments.