Giorgio Armani Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Giorgio Armani’s signature elegance, infused with effortless tailoring, was refreshed for pre-fall to deliver an eclectic, chic wardrobe.

Taking inspiration from archival pieces of the Eighties and Nineties, the brand introduced bold tones and graphic patterns, softening the rigor of the skillfully constructed suits crafted from fluid and comfortable blends of silk and wool. Armani’ signature wide-leg pleated pants were rendered in a flamboyant green tone, which popped up among the neutral shades of the high-end outerwear styles, including a draped trenchcoat and a plush alpaca coat cinched at the waist with a leather belt.

A technical feel was introduced via a striped bomber luxuriously padded with cashmere flakes, while a Prince of Wales blazer was coated with transparent sequins for a sparkling effect.

Along with the more androgynous designs, the collection also explored quintessential femininity with a group of long silk dresses punctuated by delicate floral motifs, rendered both as prints and precious embroideries.