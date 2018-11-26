Galleries

Collection

Lucie and Luke Meier continue to reshape the image of the Jil Sander label with a balance between elegance and coolness. Those customers who cried after Phoebe Philo exited Celine will find plenty of options here to satisfy their needs for revamped minimalism — long a Sander signature, going back to the days of the brand’s founder.

Generous yet graphic shapes, sculptural yet simple silhouettes, straightforward yet comforting messages — the designers played with contrasting forces, which they balanced in a wardrobe translating an idea of intellectual, elevated and empowered femininity.

The Meiers like to play with a sense of coziness, from the roomy cashmere coats layered over mannish suits and the flocked ample tops and dresses worked in wallpaper-like patterns to the super soft oversize padded outerwear wrapping around the body.

Checkered blankets became sophisticated fringed tops and coats, while floral eyelet brought a feminine touch to chic separates with a sartorial feel.

A hint of discreet eccentricity was added with the patchwork of striped motifs, rendered on graphic shirts, crewneck tops, pants with buttons running down the legs and pencil skirts, highlighting the playful side of the Jil Sander woman.