Just Cavalli Pre-Fall 2019

Young and fun was the mood at Just Cavalli, where creative director Paul Surridge reworked the brand’s key codes in a modern, fresh and more elevated way.

A western inspiration served as starting point for the Lurex knits peppered by maximized cow jacquard motifs, as well a for the pony-skin jacket matched with a coordinated skirt and for the metallic belts putting the focus on the waist of both impeccable sartorial coats and embossed leather jackets with an Eighties’ feel.

The brand’s signature denim got a polished makeover with quilted motifs and metallic studs punctuating a coat worn with a matching miniskirt, while Just Cavalli iconic floral and wild animal motifs were rendered in arty versions on silk plissé skirts, blouses and maxi frocks cut in airy, fluid silhouettes.

In a balance between feminine and masculine, a mannish oversize checkered suit worked in a charming pink tone was juxtaposed with the more delicate and romantic tea dresses enriched by beaded fringes.