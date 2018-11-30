L'Autre Chose Pre-Fall 2019

Nicolò Beretta made his ready-to-wear debut at L’Autre Chose, which he joined in September as creative director, with an easy-to-wear, commercially savvy collection.

The brand’s signature French spirit gave an effortless chic attitude to the lineup, which also celebrated the Parisian lifestyle with a charming print reproducing the view of a typical café in the City of Light.

The collection offered a realistic wardrobe for the dynamic women of today. Teddy bear coats, flared denim pants, crepe sheath dresses and silk frocks printed with elegant and feminine motifs inspired by the influence of the Eastern culture in the Twenties’ Western art, were well-executed, versatile staples. Along with developing more fashionable embroidered dresses and cozy knits, Beretta developed a smart range of blouses, enriched with special ornaments, including plissé inserts.

The founder of footwear label Giannico, Beretta masterfully showed his design skills in the footwear range, including revisited loafers embellished with drapes, boots crafted from a rubberized leather and pumps showing the chunky heels punctuated by a metallic accessory inspired by the antique handles of Parisian front doors.