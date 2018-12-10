M Missoni Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

The Heanyeo, the diving fisherwomen living on the island of Jeju in South Korea, served as inspiration for the M Missoni pre-fall collection.

Their technical wetsuits, which these brave women enrich with kimono fabrics, echoed in some of the looks, where the brand’s signature knitted styles, including a maxi cape and skin-tight dresses layered over leggings, were embellished with scuba inserts and macro zippers.

The Heanyeo’s decorative kimono fabrics also influenced the geometric patterns of the precious oversize cardigans, as well as the feminine plissé skirts, while fishnet-like effects were obtained through the crochet techniques of sleeveless dresses worn over fitted knitted tops and flared pants.

The sparkling Lurex of evening dresses and separates introduced a touch of glamour in a wardrobe, which mixed an effortless chic attitude with a highly functional appeal.