Max Mara Pre-Fall 2019

“Nureyev: All the World His Stage,” the documentary by Jacqui and David Morris released earlier this year, majorly influenced the Max Mara pre-fall collection.

In particular, during a walk-through at the company’s showroom, creative director Ian Griffith said he focused on the backstage moments and rehearsals when Rudolf Nureyev and his beloved dance partner Margot Fonteyn were captured wearing their training outfits, including T-shirts with rolled-up sleeves and knots at the waist, ribbed knitted leggings and cache-coeurs.

The inspiration actually translated in the fluidity and dynamic sense of movement infused into the elegant collection. Ballet’s iconic tones echoed in the chic color palette, mainly focused on neutral shades with pink touches, as well as more vibrant red accents and graphic blacks.

Griffith showed a soft hand in the development of the cozy coats layered over flowing pants and draped lightweight tops, as well as chiffon panel dresses injected with an ethereal femininity. This was balanced by the tailoring appeal of the cashmere and reverse satin suits, as well as by the bold silhouette of a covetable trenchcoat worn over a fine cable knit sweater, while Max Mara’s iconic 101801 camel coat was presented with an impalpable organza shell — a symbol of the collection’s charming delicacy.