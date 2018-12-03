Galleries

Collection

A winter surf inspiration and a British sartorial attitude were juxtaposed in the Missoni pre-fall collection.

While the former was perfectly in line with the nomadic, free-spirited attitude of the luxury brand, the latter represented a fresh, unexpected interpretation of the house’s signature codes.

Missoni’s outstanding knitwear skills enabled the company to develop a range of beautifully crafted suits and outerwear styles, which combined a tailoring attitude with the comfort and tactile feel of knitted items. Metallic yarns introduced a luxurious, glamorous sparkle, creating an interesting contrast with the cozy, artisanal chunky jacquard knits, which reproduced iconic Eighties’ styles developed by the company’s founder, Ottavio Missoni.

The research for exclusivity continued with a group of beautiful, plush and sustainable alpaca sweaters manufactured by local artisans in Perù, as well as with the multicolored jackets crafted from a patchwork of upcycled materials. Dégradé dyed denim jackets lined with teddy bear and reversible shearling coats completed the seasonal offering of Missoni, which in taking a step back from its most iconic zigzags and graphic motifs, is discovering a new way to express its powerful brand identity.