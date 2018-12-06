Galleries

Collection

Rethinking contemporary fashion and taking a step back from the street look was the main goal of Massimo Giorgetti for the pre-fall season.

To accomplish his mission, the designer focused on the house’s core codes and pieces, which he managed to approach in a new, more elevated and mature way.

Naming his collection “The Poetry of Youth,” Giorgetti confirmed his intention to stay true to the brand’s young and fun DNA, while reinterpreting it with a more sophisticated touch.

For example, the brand’s signature ruffled short dresses were still there, but they were rendered in chic moiré silk printed with a wallpaper-inspired floral motif, while plissé patchwork frocks showed inserts splashed with a handwritten-like print inspired by a letter which Man Ray wrote to his love, Elizabeth Lee Miller.

An American college inspiration echoed not only in the multicolor knitwear, but also in the covetable outwear hybrids, combining the silhouettes of bombers, varsity jackets and duffle coats. The category was further explored with impeccable trenches revealing unexpected side panels crafted from silk moiré or sequins.

For a hint of extra fun and irony, Giorgetti also introduced prints of cats — some sweet other showing meowing space invaders — which were paired with the metallic surfaces of leather pants and coats, as well as with vinyl capes and midi skirts printed with feline spots.