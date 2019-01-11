No. 21 Pre-Fall 2019

- Galleries
Mannish references and a winter maritime inspiration coexisted with Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s signature sensual femininity in the No. 21 pre-fall collection. The first theme resulted in cozy outerwear in striped patterns with a Nordic naval feel, as well as in knits decorated with anchor-shaped intarsia. Tiny anchors also appeared on the buttons punctuating a minidress with fluid long sleeves, as well as on a pair of glossy pants matched with a striped T-shirt. Coated inserts embellished the sleek peacoats, while shearling was used inside-out for cozy outerwear. Moving toward the more feminine, Dell’Acqua introduced leopard prints and silicon fringes on coats, frocks and pencil skirts, while a lingerie-inspired flair informed see-through tulle dresses and silk camisoles enriched with lace details.