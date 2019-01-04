  View Gallery — 31   Photos


While maintaining his aesthetic bold and flamboyant, Philipp Plein introduced more quotidian options for pre-fall.

A macro houndstooth pattern reflected the sartorial inspiration of power coats, wrap skirts and sheath dresses all embellished with leather details, while denim parkas matched with coordinated pants were richly lined with fluffy fur.

Jeans were also embellished with a cascade of crystals and studs, revealing the collection’s punkish inspiration, also echoing in the leather garments punctuated by metallic embellishments. A tribute to Eighties hard rock music bands, a pattern mixing flames and roses combined with the brand’s logo was splashed on silk separates and structured outerwear styles for the most audacious Philipp Plein’s fans.

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2019

31 Photos 

load comments