Galleries

Collection

What’s the ultimate cool? Kate Moss in the Nineties, according to Lorenzo Serafini.

“I think her effortless, super natural and spontaneous confidence was just incredible,” said the designer. No surprise, then, that a Nineties vibe permeated the young and glam collection, which mixed more romantic and sensual elements with a grungy feel. The latter was seen in maxi cardigans with wild animal jacquard motifs, as well as in argyle sweaters worked in a charming combination of lilac and red. The minimal silhouette of a slip dress with a deep side slit was counterbalanced by the romantic richness of its devoré floral pattern, while a bias cut gave a chic look to a draped mini frock punctuated with micro studs.

Offering an ironic take on the current obsession with people’s digital lives, the brand tapped virtual model and influencer Noonoouri to ‘appear’ in the Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini’s look book images. “In a way, what is actually fake is more real than what is supposed to be authentic,” said Serafini, explaining his decision to not only collaborate with Noonoouri but to look back at Nineties style and bring some fresh air into his Insta-friendly designs.