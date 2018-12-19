Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2019

The company’s rich archives, the vivid colors of 16th-century painter Bronzino, whose paintings are on show at the Galleria degli Uffizi in Florence, as well as the effortless sartorial elegance of iconic men, including Mick Jagger and John Kennedy Jr., served as inspiration for the Salvatore Ferragamo women’s and men’s pre-fall collection.

During a walk-through at the company’s Milanese headquarters, women’s creative director Paul Andrew and men’s design director Guillaume Meilland put the focus on the coherent attitude running through the women’s and men’s looks. These actually exuded the same luxurious elegance, revealing the high-end craftsmanship deeply rooted in the brand’s heritage.

Taking a step back from the dark tones of the last few collections, the designers played with a lighter, more lively color palette, including bright green, orange, red and ice gray. Constructions were also softened to welcome a sense of relaxed sophistication. For example, upscale padded coats were crafted from silky fabrics, men’s shearling and leather jackets and women’s suede trenchcoats were cut in clean, lean silhouettes, while chic suits revealed a deconstructed approach.

Knitwear took center stage with precious plissé skirts, dresses showing built-in ties to wrap around the neck and embroidered cashmere sweaters. Archival prints were revamped included the chain motif splashed on puffers, blouses and skirts matched with the season’s iconic slouchy knee-high boots, which stood out in the footwear range, along with the clog styles with chunky wood soles and the new men’s loafers embellished with the reversible Gancino metallic detail.