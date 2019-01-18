Sara Battaglia Pre-Fall 2019

Sara Battaglia walked on the wild side for pre-fall. The designer unveiled a range of pieces, spanning from faux-fur separates to jacquard A-line coats and dresses, peppered by flamboyant tiger patterns worked in color combinations of white and black, as well as bubblegum pink and purple. The eye-catching feel continued in the red patent leather styles, spanning from a trenchcoat showing dramatic maxi shoulders to a revisited jacket featuring a feminine capelet detail. The collection’s audacious feel was balanced by the discreet elegance of a strapless maxidress in solid pink and a chic camel suit showing flared pants and a double-breasted jacket trimmed in black.