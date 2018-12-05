10 Crosby Derek Lam Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

For pre-fall, 10 Crosby design director Shawn Reddy was thinking about the elements of dress you might see on a beach getaway — “colorful prints, bright colors, anything more fluid or relaxed that would indicate warmth” — and how to translate those vacation staples into everyday life.

That process yielded a youthful collection of summer dresses, striped shirtdresses, printed pajama pants and loose, colorful suiting, such as a raw denim suit with culottes. Pants, especially the brand’s signature Crosby trousers, are a considerable part of the business, and Reddy aimed to complete a strong pant offering with a mix of toppers, including blazers, blouses and knits.

The designer punched up the collection with bright, oversized and slouchy bags and a mix of vivid jewelry that telegraphed an escapist-yet-pulled-together vibe. The ease of summer dressing falls right in line with what Reddy and Derek Lam have been homing in on for the past few seasons: an elevated contemporary collection that is easy to understand, yet full of little design twists and some remixed Lam staples.