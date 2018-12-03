Adeam Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

It’s been an exciting start to the week for Adeam’s Hanako Maeda. Michelle Obama just donned a spring 2019 look on Saturday while promoting her new book, and the young designer is introducing her first pre-fall collection after much retailer demand.

Adeam is arguably one of the most exciting young brands to watch, with an aesthetic hallmarked by functionality, Japanese craftsmanship and “kawaii,” which is the culture of quirky and cute in Japan. Maeda has homed in on offering pieces with thoughtful and approachable convertibility, which in turn has eliminated simplicity and basics from the brand’s vocabulary.

Drawing from her archive, she infused pre-fall with a lot of great transitional statement pieces. An oversize blazer featured a peplum that doubled as an obi belt that could also be tied in back; shirting could be worn front-to-back, as could a voluminous plaid dress aired out with cutouts at the sleeves. She balanced experimental silhouettes and wearability with ease, resulting in dresses featuring large built-in sashes and a flirty bandeau dress that could foldover into a high-waisted skirt. To boot, the gingham is water resistant and other fabrics are machine washable and wrinkle-free.

“Women have such diverse lifestyles,” Maeda noted in her showroom, adding: “Even in one day you have to go to so many different functions. I think it’s important for one piece to be able to wear multiple ways.”