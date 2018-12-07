Galleries

Collection

In place of the inspiration for one specific artist for his pre-fall collection, Albert Kriemler looked to his time in Switzerland in combination with a warm-hued undertone of an Indian summer.

“Nature being a constant reference in my work, this is a journey through nature in the Swiss alps with my view of the mountains and the most refined St. Gallen embroidery,” Kriemler described of a wonderful halter-neck black gown with a graphic line-print embroidery of the mountain, also seen on a wrap jacket and matching trouser. Plaids sets and most notably, the designer’s bright “Indian summer” design, seen as a paillette covered top or printed on chiffon skirts, made for a bulk of the collection.

Elsewhere, key pieces included featherweight 100 percent cashmere coats and blazers as well as a lightweight cotton plaid trench that could be worn three ways: as a long coat, zipped off to a cropped coat or wrapped as a dress. Kriemler noted the collection, “very much reflects my passion for fabrics and my ongoing mission to unite craftsmanship with innovation and technology.”