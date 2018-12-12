A.L.C. Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Andrea Lieberman has come to grips with the fact that pre-fall is actually summer. She designed accordingly. The whole collection was built around light but sturdy fabrics — i.e. cotton poplin — in easy-to-wear silhouettes that applied to summer weddings, working in the city or lounging at the beach. “All of our customers are really buying in season,” Lieberman said. “We tried to look for fabrics that had a really beautiful integrity and felt seasonally appropriate and expensive.”

Lieberman’s choice of parachute cotton for wrapped dresses with discreet cutouts, slits and hardware details was spot on. It took color well — bright green and blue — but also looked great in neutral black, white and khaki. It was also used on suiting separates and eyelet tops which will go a long way in summer wardrobe. The rest of the lineup was about fleshing out a cool, easy wardrobe: tanks and crop tops in Lieberman’s signature compression knits; high-waisted pants; the perfect shirtdress in a python print, and a tie-dyed sweater that captured A.L.C.’s California vibe.