Alice + Olivia Pre-Fall 2019

Designer Stacey Bendet is all about emotional clothing. It’s what drives her design process, which has undertones of female empowerment. It also drove a new direction in the look book shoot to mirror videos she’s made recently that bring her clothes to life. She shot against a black backdrop to allow the clothes to really pop. Her theme for the season, after all, was a blend of pop art, Twiggy and the swinging Sixties, but brought into modern day with her signature thread of eclectic confidence.

The mixed prints here were the most striking, and ranged from a rainbow of snake prints on an accordion pleat dress to a wicked mash-up of florals, animal prints, mod checks and stripes in an easy wrap gown. She extracted the florals to create a burnout fabric, which she pieced together into a flowy colorful dress. She highlighted colorblocking elsewhere with a great tailored plaid trench and matching miniskirt.

The collection maintained an energetic tone that worked for a number occasions. A lightweight black-and-white plaid coat for day, sexy snakeskin burnout separates and saturated monochromatic looks for the office, or a patchwork denim jacket that read “love more” and “game changer” to keep it cool while keeping warm.