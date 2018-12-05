Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

After 30 years of customer engagement, Mark Badgley and James Mischka know a thing or two about what women want. Apart from high glam, they want ease, they want practicality and they’ll no longer sacrifice comfort. That’s why their pre-fall collection was all about sleek, unfussy clothes to invest in. “We want to make it fashion, but at the same time customer-focused,” Mischka said at a walk-through, adding: “We know what colors she’s looking for, what coverage, what silhouettes.”

The designers previously developed a stretchy fabric akin to Neoprene that they now cut into dresses ranging from monastic (a long-sleeve with embellished neckline) to dramatic (a sleeveless stunner with striking ruffle peplum). The fabric has been a hit for its stretch and lightweight quality.

Signature elaborate embroidery appeared on a pair of gorgeous floral sequined gowns with sequined slip linings, and jewel tones like emerald and sapphire enriched the evening-oriented range, including a mini brocade dress with black diamond grommets and big bows. But it wasn’t all for night; there was modern appeal, too, when the designers offered up a sexy coatdress cut short to show off legs and a billowy, yet sophisticated, take on the shirtdress.