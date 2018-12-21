Camilla and Marc Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Siblings Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman sought to explore the idea of human connection and intimacy for pre-fall. In a positive note, that meant injecting clothes with comfort, through both cozy fabric selection and design. There were silhouettes that cocooned and wrapped the body, like a transparent Lurex knit top and roomy, angora wool windowpane coat with detachable scarf to bundle up in. Sporty zip-up bodysuits and sweaters with a casual element rounded out wardrobe enhancers essential for layering.

A hallmark of the brand is approachable, easy chic, found namely in empowered tailoring. A plaid coat cut on the bias was a striking example of understated luxury for both its contouring effect and easy wear. A velvet herringbone blazer featured strong, accentuated shoulders in a great proposition for power suiting. They played to house codes of harmonious contrasts by offering fluid evening dresses to offset structured tailoring. There was an effortlessness to a billowy sheer red dress with great movement, and playfulness in the fringe framing an hourglass shape to a camel dress.

Freeman-Topper made a point to highlight the brand’s seasonless appeal. “I’ve always said Camilla and Marc is forever,” she said on a call from Australia, adding: “We have pieces that stand the test of time. It’s the idea you can have it today and also forever.”