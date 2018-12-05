Caroline Constas Pre-Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
Caroline Constas tends to design her pre-fall collections, which include high summer and transitional attire, in Greece every year; naturally, her summer trips lend themselves as inspiration for more see-now-buy-now pieces to wear there. Constas infused the lineup with new takes on looks she’s been succeeding commercially with: leopard-print dresses, tanks and trousers updated in charmeuse and chiffon, as well as miniskirt matching sets in simple, painterly florals or polka dots. “I never get tired of the flowy,” she mused, and there was plenty. A minidress with a v-neck, drop waist and ruched, long sleeves made for a strong new shape to her consistent printed flirty dresses. Knits, another area Constas has been excelling in, came lighter than any season before, offered in turtlenecks and cardigans with slightly puffed shoulders in jewel-toned Lurex, perfect for layering during a chilly summer evening.