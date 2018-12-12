Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Cinq à Sept’s Jane Siskin takes a traditional view of pre-fall. “To us, it really is that bridge between summer and fall,” she said during a preview, adding: “It sets the table for fall. The vibe is probably the same, just a little more lightweight.” Even so, fans know that Siskin generally works to keep silhouettes appropriate for year-round wear, with knits and outerwear the only depictions of seasonal shifts.

The idea for pre-fall was a collision of color, texture, print and patterns that worked to create easy layered looks with a bit of flirt. Think of it as a kaleidoscope of ideas driven by fluid silhouettes and a rich palette of blues, greens and rustic pink. The most provocative looks balanced contrasts, as in a structured embroidered blazer styled against a romantic drape of mixed plaids. The plaid dress was the only plaid seen in the collection, but Siskin assured it’ll be pushed more for fall.

Elsewhere, the sheen of a rustic knit-and-silk patchwork top was offset by a roomy denim jacket and biker short jeans for a play on textures hard and soft. Siskin is known for a feminine yet cool aesthetic, and showed her polished hand through the silk-on-silk layering of a fluid tunic over matching dress and little yellow top under a slip with the same print in different color. “There’s a little movement toward being a little more polished and dressed up,” she concluded.